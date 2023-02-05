Creative Planning Has $332,000 Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after purchasing an additional 792,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $61.49 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Encompass Health

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

