Creative Planning Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 95.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Resideo Technologies

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.