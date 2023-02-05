Creative Planning Has $343,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 113.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $85.89 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

