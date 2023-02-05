Creative Planning Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in argenx were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

argenx Trading Down 0.4 %

argenx Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $370.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.73. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $256.44 and a 1 year high of $407.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.21 and its 200-day moving average is $375.06.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.