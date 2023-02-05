Creative Planning Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Creative Planning lessened its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

WSC stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

