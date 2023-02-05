Creative Planning Has $359,000 Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $93.60 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.29.

