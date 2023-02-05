Creative Planning Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,440,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,380 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

