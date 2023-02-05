Creative Planning Has $375,000 Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Affirm were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Affirm by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Affirm by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 14.1 %

Affirm stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

