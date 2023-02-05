Creative Planning Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AGCO were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after buying an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

