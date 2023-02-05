Creative Planning Increases Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yellow were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 97,921 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Transactions at Yellow

Yellow Stock Performance

In other Yellow news, CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,186 shares in the company, valued at $976,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.88.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

Featured Articles

