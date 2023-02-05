Creative Planning Invests $327,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

SRC stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

