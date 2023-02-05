Creative Planning Invests $332,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.