Creative Planning Invests $333,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.42 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

