Creative Planning Invests $340,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 919.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 111.2% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 423,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 223,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Price Performance

About STORE Capital

Shares of STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.