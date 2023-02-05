Creative Planning Invests $344,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at $7,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $5,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 109,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLK opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

