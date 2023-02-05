Creative Planning Invests $346,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Crocs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $121.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Stories

