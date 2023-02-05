Creative Planning Invests $367,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $33.53 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

