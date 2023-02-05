Creative Planning Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.