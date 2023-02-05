Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $84.18 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,128,405 shares in the company, valued at $163,440,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,128,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,440,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,900 shares of company stock worth $24,233,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

