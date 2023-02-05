Creative Planning Purchases 1,812 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Kyndryl news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KD stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

