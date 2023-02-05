Creative Planning Purchases 1,812 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Kyndryl
Kyndryl Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of KD stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Kyndryl Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.