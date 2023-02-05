Creative Planning Purchases 4,972 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MannKind were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 1,655,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 933,915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5,118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 576,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

