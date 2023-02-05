Creative Planning Purchases 498 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Creative Planning raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD-40 Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $181.46 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $221.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.35.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 72.49%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Further Reading

