Creative Planning Purchases 54,064 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Creative Planning increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,615,000 after buying an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,985,000 after buying an additional 2,246,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 1,623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

