Creative Planning Purchases 664 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canon were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

