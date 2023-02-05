Creative Planning Purchases 939 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,258 shares of company stock worth $2,972,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -518.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

