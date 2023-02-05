Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.6% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

