Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,781,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,472,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TAN opened at $79.73 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.