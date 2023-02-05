Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

EMQQ opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

