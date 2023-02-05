Creative Planning Sells 1,107 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.