Creative Planning Sells 1,147 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Stories

