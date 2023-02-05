Creative Planning Sells 1,297 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,918,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

