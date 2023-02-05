Creative Planning Sells 1,545 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $474,000. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 56.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $28.01 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.886 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

