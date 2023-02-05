Creative Planning Sells 1,547 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Creative Planning lessened its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

