Creative Planning Sells 4,307 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 539,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $50.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

