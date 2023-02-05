Creative Planning Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $241.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

