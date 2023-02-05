Creative Planning Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

