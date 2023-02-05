Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.43.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

