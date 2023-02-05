Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.
Hershey Stock Performance
HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.43.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hershey
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
