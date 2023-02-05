Credit Suisse Group Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $20.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.
Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $29.14 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
