Credit Suisse Group Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $20.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $29.14 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

