Credit Suisse Group Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $205.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

