Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 108,377 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 331.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

