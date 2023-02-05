CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CRH were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CRH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in CRH by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CRH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CRH by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Several research firms have commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

