Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,483,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crocs Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 50,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $121.98 on Friday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

