CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,075,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.94%.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.