Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CGEM opened at $11.77 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $536.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.43. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $705,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

