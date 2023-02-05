Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.05. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after acquiring an additional 693,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 329,136 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

