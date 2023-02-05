Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $10.10 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,906.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,763 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.