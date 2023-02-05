Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 4,356.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 405,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 365.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,862,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 264,576 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,500 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danimer Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.