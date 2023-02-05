Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 426,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Datadog Trading Down 8.6 %

DDOG opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,589.20 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $184.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

