Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776 over the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

