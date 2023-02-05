David Zaccardelli Sells 432,928 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,108,295.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00.

Shares of VRNA opened at $21.19 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,380 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 716,179 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

